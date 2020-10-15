Alfred Miller Companies to provide buildings for Cheniere

Sabine Pass, Cheneire Energy

Alfred Miller Companies (AMC) recently signed a master EPC agreement with Cheniere LNG for design/build construction of permanent buildings at both Cheniere's Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction facilities. After successfully constructing a dozen buildings for Cheniere in the past, AMC's agreement includes the FEED, design and construction of permanent plant buildings at the two sites.

Overwhelmingly recognized in the petrochemical industry as the "go-to" authority for fireproofing, buildings, precast and field services, AMC leads the markets it serves by constantly evolving its company and products. AMC's distinct expertise was built generations ago and informs the groundbreaking innovations it creates daily. AMC's work projects have evolved in the company's hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and expanded throughout North America for over 70 years.

AMC remains committed to its focus on safety, quality and efficiency in every vertical of operations.

