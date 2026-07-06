Advanced bending capabilities support Gulf Coast fabrication work

Expand Rotary draw machine bending 5″ pipe on a 2D radius

Draw bending is a process that involves forcing a pipe around a bending die, using mandrels, clamps and other tooling to create precise shapes.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (Bendco HPB) continues to strengthen its rotary draw bending capabilities with the addition of equipment capable of cold bending 6-inch to 8-inch pipe. The company’s draw bending operations help customers reduce costs and simplify fabrication requirements by producing common radius bends without the expense of induction bending.

A Houston-based company with a long history in metal bending, Bendco HPB offers rotary draw-bent pipe and round tubing ranging from 0.5-inch to 8-inch diameter, supporting a wide range of industrial applications.

Unlike traditional fittings, draw bends provide greater flexibility in bend radius, angle and tangents. This allows customers to optimize piping layouts while reducing the amount of welding required during fabrication and installation.

The benefits of draw bending over fittings

Time savings: Significantly reduces installation time and boosts project efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple fittings and welds

Cost savings: Substantial cost savings on labor, materials and inspections by minimizing welding requirements

Flexibility: Optimal system performance and reduction of errors through the specification of precise bend radii, degrees and tangents

Quality: Enhanced reliability and safety through installation of high-quality bends with consistent mechanical properties

A powerhouse in the pipe bending industry, Bendco HPB leverages its experience and draw bending capabilities to ensure that customers receive the highest quality products and services. The estimation team works closely with customers to ensure they understand the specific requirements. Additionally, customers receive status updates while their orders are being processed. From start to finish, Bendco HPB offers a seamless process.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.