ABC names Cherry Demolition an Accredited Quality Contractor

Cherry Demolition has been named an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

This is the first time Cherry has earned this prestigious credential for its commitment to corporate responsibility.

Only 229 of the nation's elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2020. ABC's AQC program was launched in 1933 and provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas: quality; safety performance; talent management; craft and management education; and community relations, inclusion, diversity and equity.

"Accredited Quality Contractors are the types of companies I want to work for and do business with because of the priority placed on world-class safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity and quality," said 2021 ABC National Chair of the Board of Directors Steve Klessig, who is also vice president of architecture and engineering for Keller Inc. "Congratulations to the leadership and employees of Cherry Demolition for your daily commitment to corporate and community service; you exemplify the merit-shop philosophy and what's best about ABC membership."

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC's STEP safety management system. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, with top performers achieving incident rates more than eight-times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

Cherry achieved the Diamond level in ABC's STEP safety management system in July 2021, which was the first step in the process of applying for the AQC credential. The AQC application process was extensive and required client references, documentation of quality; recognition, training and education for employees; samples of community outreach initiatives; company policies; employee benefits and more.

As an AQC member, Cherry has made the following pledge: "As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principles of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients."

Since 1952, Cherry Demolition has provided quality demolition, deconstruction and dismantling services for the industrial, commercial and residential industries. Cherry is also one of the largest producers of recycled aggregates and stabilized materials in the region. As a well-rounded company with 70 years of experience, Cherry has been awarded numerous awards and certifications for quality, safety, excellence in construction and many more. Now, Cherry has accomplished this prominent accreditation, which few have achieved nationwide.

This accreditation would not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of Cherry's employees. Time and time again, the Cherry team has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that safety and quality are top priorities. As time passes, products, services and equipment can change and be updated. However, Cherry's top priorities will never change.

Being named an Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC adds to the well-known reputation Cherry has in the industry. It is an honor to have received this accreditation and be named one of the few companies in the nation to hold this credential. As an Accredited Quality Contractor, Cherry is committed to providing clients with the highest-quality services.

For more information about Cherry Demolition, visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.