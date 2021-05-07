A conversation with Branden Ewertz of Redguard

Although Branden Ewertz currently serves as RedGuard's Gulf Coast sales manager, he has held a number of other roles within the company over the years. According to Ewertz, each of those roles has prepared him for his current career path, and he is optimistic about RedGuard's future. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Ewertz to discuss his career and leadership tactics and what keeps him motivated.

Branden Ewertz, Gulf Coast Sales Manager

Q: What led to your position at RedGuard?

A: With RedGuard's tremendous growth, we have been fortunate enough to staff several managerial positions within the organization in the time I've been here. With that being said, my ability to reach the position of Gulf Coast sales manager was no easy feat. I started with the company in May 2013 and have worn many hats since that time, including inside sales specialist, SafetySuite® sales specialist, assistant managing director of sales and LeaseFleet® sales manager. All of my experience, education and lessons learned within these roles have elevated me to where I am now. I value and appreciate each path I have taken, and knowing where I come from motivates me every day.

Q: What is most important in leading your sales team?

A: Our sales team is built on tenure. One of the biggest reasons we have the longevity that we do is our commitment to company culture. Our culture runs deep within the organization and provides our team of experienced subject matter experts with the flexibility they need to do their jobs. Each team member has the drive to be the CEO of their own world, an aspect of that shared culture. That same company culture also affords my team the balance they need to take care of their families and themselves personally.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: I have always been a very competitively driven individual and even played tennis at the collegiate level. Because of this, I am extremely motivated by the opportunity for success. Knowing I am in a position that allows me the opportunity to succeed drives me to want to achieve, produce and keep moving forward.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "Worry is interest paid on trouble before it comes due." This quote is by William Inge and is extremely important to me both professionally and personally. In the professional sense, it is crucial not to get caught up with the constant worry of closing the next deal and what will happen if that doesn't occur. If we continue to do the necessary things to put ourselves in the best possible position to win, we will. From a personal standpoint, I am incredibly blessed with three beautiful children. My daughter, Piper, was diagnosed at a very young age with a rare genetic disorder. She has already had one heart surgery, and a second is on the horizon. She is a very strong and beautiful child, and it is critical for her mother and me to focus on the positives for her and not continuously worry about the hurdles she may face later in life.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I have spent the past eight years working for RedGuard and have enjoyed every minute of it. However, I have a passion for sports and played tennis at the collegiate level. I've always loved tennis and decided after completing my master's degree that I wanted to carry this on into my profession, so that's what I did. I became a certified professional tennis instructor. My experiences on the court have really developed me into the person I am today, and I do not think I would be where I am without tennis in my life.

For more information, visit www.redguard.com or call (316) 554-9000.