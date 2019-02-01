ABC's four pillars support the industry

The Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Greater Houston accomplished a long list of

projects that benefited the entire industry in 2018. We often say that the ABC mission is supported by four pillars: political advocacy, workforce development, safety and business development. Members volunteer countless hours to support these pillars, thereby making the industry stronger as a whole. Here's a snapshot of industry accomplishments in 2018, completed thanks to the work, dedication and support of ABC members.

Political advocacy: ABC was involved in a multitude of election battles, legislation, regulations and judicial decisions to support the merit shop philosophy in the construction industry. Your right to conduct your business as you want is constantly being challenged by unions, overzealous regulators and liberal judges. ABC has your back and works to elect representatives who understand the issues and problems that come from over-regulation. The Houston chapter supported 50 candidates and won 86 percent of the elections. ABC was founded on the tenets of merit shop and free enterprise, and we continue that fight daily across the country.

Workforce development: Clearly, the main concern of the industry is a shortage of skilled workers. ABC is alleviating that shortage with several highly successful programs. In addition to our outstanding and large craft training programs, we are working with over 60 high schools, 11 community colleges, and veteran programs in the Houston area to recruit into the industry and begin training programs for those not quite ready for the workforce. We are working closely with the Houston Business Roundtable, East Harris County Manufacturers Association and the Greater Houston Partnership to improve the industry and attract more individuals to consider construction as a career choice. This is a long-term problem with a long-term solution, as ABC endeavors to bring construction careers to the status level it once held.

Safety: There is no excuse for not having an excellent safety record. ABC continues several programs that go beyond training. The Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP), OSHA Partnership, Jobsite Safety Manual and ABC safety forums have demonstrated and documented that these programs can reduce your recordable accidents. ABC members have developed these programs and continually post excellent safety records in an inherently dangerous environment. The cost and heartache of not having an effective safety program are obvious and should be avoided at all costs. Participation with other ABC members in sharing safety best practices has proven to be effective in accident prevention.

Business development: ABC strongly promotes "Members Doing Business with Other Members." By working together, ABC has helped companies become stronger, more efficient and, therefore, more profitable. ABC has programs and services to make contractors better. Members are recognized for their safety records, outstanding projects, excellent business practices and their work in the community. In addition, ABC has numerous affinity programs to help members save money with the purchasing power of the association.

While some of these programs are designed to help members, all the programs help grow and develop the industry as a whole. All contractors benefit from the services that ABC provides. However, those programs would be more effective if they were supported by the entire industry and not just those contractors with an ABC membership. As we move forward into 2019, we will expand on the programs I have outlined above.

If you have interest in helping contribute to the success of one of the four ABC pillars or would like more information about these initiatives, call Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or email him at r.hamley@abchouston.org, or contact David Helveston, president and CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, at (225) 753- 2590 or email him at dhelveston@abcpelican.com.

