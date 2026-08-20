Skanska wins $1.2 billion contract to build four U.S. data centers

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build four new data centers in the southeast region of the U.S.

The contract is worth $1.2 billion, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project involves constructing four data centers, totaling approximately 75,000 square meters (808,000 sq ft). The work includes constructing the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas and office functions.

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Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2028.

Reasons for contractors to know

This is signed backlog rather than speculative hyperscale capacity. The $1.2 billion building package creates substantial near-term opportunity for structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, controls, fire-protection and specialty fit-out contractors. The customer and states remain undisclosed.