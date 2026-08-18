Samsung supplier Soulbrain files $85.8M semiconductor-materials plant in Texas

A Samsung supplier is growing its Central Texas footprint with a new multimillion dollar facility set for a tech hub outside of Austin.

Soulbrain Texas LLC is planning to build a new $85.8 million factory in Taylor, a north Austin suburb.

The South Korean semiconductor supply company recently submitted plans for the factory in a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing. This comes nearly two months after the State of Texas awarded Soulbrain a grant to continue work on its $175 million plant to help power Samsung.

A City of Taylor spokesperson told MySA that Soulbrain has not yet begun construction of its planned facilities in Taylor, and its latest filing seem to be related to the company’s proposed plant. Soulbrain will produce phosphoric acid for the Samsung chips that power the company's phones, tablets, computers and other electronics.

More on this story at MySA.