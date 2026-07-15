QTS and Lancium announce data center campus in Hall County, Texas

QTS Data Centers and Lancium announced a data center campus expected to bring more than $10 billion in capital investment to the region, create thousands of high-paying jobs and support long-term economic growth in Hall County.

QTS will design, build and operate the data center buildings that will be developed on Lancium’s Clean Campus near Turkey, Texas.

Project expected to create thousands of jobs and drive economic growth

For more than 20 years, QTS has been building and operating data centers in communities across the United States. Grounded in the company’s Commitment to Communities, the buildout of this campus will reflect QTS’s longstanding practice of partnering with local stakeholders for the benefit of the community.

Specifically, this development will:

Generate new tax revenue to support the people and programs that strengthen Turkey and Hall County.

Create up to 7,000 estimated construction jobs at peak construction and approximately 350 permanent jobs which includes QTS employees, maintenance, security and tenant jobs.

Partner with local schools and workforce programs to help create pathways into construction and long-term data center careers.

Provide direct support for local priorities shaped by community input, including water infrastructure, schools, first responders and other community needs.

Maintain open, ongoing communication with residents through community engagement and regular opportunities for feedback as the project moves forward.

“Hall County has always been built on hardworking people and strong communities,” said Hall County Judge Ray Powell. “This project gives us an opportunity to grow our local economy, support small businesses and invest in the future of our county. We appreciate Lancium for working alongside county leadership and engaging with our community, and we’re excited about what’s ahead as we continue working with Lancium and welcome QTS as this project moves forward.”

Campus will include privately funded energy infrastructure

Lancium and QTS will fund 100% of the energy infrastructure improvements necessary to support the campus. As the owner of the campus, Lancium will provide the electrical and civil infrastructure for the site and plan to bring its own power to the site with battery storage and solar resources. All improvements are designed to support the project and modernize the grid to enhance and support reliable service for existing customers.

“Lancium develops energy and civil infrastructure at its campuses for sustainable power that supports grid stability and reliability,” said Michael McNamara, Founder and CEO, Lancium. “In partnership with QTS, Hall County and the City of Turkey, we are bringing this investment to Hall County in a way that benefits the grid and provides long-term economic and societal benefit to the community. We’re proud to partner with QTS on this project.”

Closed-loop cooling system aims to reduce water consumption

The QTS data center campus will use a closed-loop cooling system that does not consume any water for cooling once it is operational, significantly reducing water usage compared to traditional cooling methods. Additionally, all water is expected to be provided by onsite wells or brought in from approved external sources and will not be drawn from Turkey’s municipal water system.

“We are excited about the potential to expand into the special communities of Turkey and Hall County,” said Tag Greason and David Robey, Co-CEOs of QTS. “Our goal is to be a responsible neighbor, one that listens, invests in local priorities and supports sustainable growth for families and businesses across the community. We’re committed to being a lasting part of Hall County for decades to come.”

QTS and Lancium are committed to open, ongoing communication with residents and will coordinate regular public meetings with community leaders. This includes community engagement opportunities where residents can learn more about the project, ask questions, and share their perspectives.