PowerPlay AI announces Texas AI data center development

PowerPlay AI announced an initial 400 MW behind-the-meter AI data center development in the greater Abilene area of West Texas, executed through a joint venture with a Nasdaq-listed Neocloud partner.

The announcement of the joint venture follows comprehensive site feasibility, infrastructure assessment, land assembly and acquisition. With this foundation in place, the joint venture has moved into active execution, progressing natural gas service agreements and moving toward the formal selection of a preferred independent power producer following completion of its request for proposal process.

Project projected power generation and timeline

The project is targeting delivery of an initial 400 MW of behind-the-meter power in 2028.

The development sits at the intersection of energy, connectivity and execution capability, anchored by installed natural gas and adjacent fiber infrastructure, an established regional delivery ecosystem, an unincorporated site free of zoning restrictions and proximity to multiple GW-scale AI campuses already operating, under construction or recently proposed. Together, these strategic advantages position the project for rapid execution and engagement with leading AI infrastructure operators and hyperscalers.

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"Power has become the defining constraint on AI," said Luke Velterop of PowerPlay AI.

"Demand is accelerating faster than the grid can respond, interconnection queues now stretch into the 2030s, and competition for sites that can deliver scalable power at speed has never been greater. At the same time, federal policy is calling on industry to 'build, bring or buy' the energy this demand requires. Against that backdrop, PowerPlay AI is advancing a strategically positioned development where pipelines, policy and people converge to drive rapid execution. Together with our joint venture partner, we're combining a power-first strategy with world-class AI infrastructure expertise to deliver the next wave of energized AI compute at speed."