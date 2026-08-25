NVIDIA and Lancium team up to power 15+ GW of AI factories

Lancium announces a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to facilitate deployment of NVIDIA technology across Lancium's growing portfolio.

In addition, NVIDIA has made a strategic investment in Lancium, a Blackstone portfolio company backed by significant investments from funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners (BETP) and Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing (BXMA).

Through this partnership, Lancium's AI factory campuses, representing 4 gigawatts of leased capacity and a development pipeline exceeding 15 gigawatts of powered land will serve as strategic deployment sites for NVIDIA's total, full-stack AI factory platform, including accelerated computing, networking, and software. This will give NVIDIA customers and partners access to large-scale, power-ready capacity for demanding AI workloads.

Using NVIDIA DSX reference designs, the companies will accelerate deployments while improving performance per megawatt, time to first token, revenue potential, and cost per token. As part of this effort, Lancium will use NVIDIA DSX MaxLPS to enable up to 40% more GPUs within the same power budget and DSX Flex to adjust AI factory power consumption with the grid, supporting its model of reliable, grid-responsive campuses.

"We have spent years assembling the power, the land, and the infrastructure expertise needed to deliver AI data center capacity at a scale the world has never seen. Partnering with NVIDIA — the definitive technology platform for AI computing — ensures that every campus in our portfolio will be deployed with the industry's most advanced technology and that NVIDIA's customers will have access to the capacity they need to compete and lead in the AI era." - Michael McNamara, CEO and Co-Founder, Lancium

"AI factories are the essential infrastructure of this new industrial era," said Nico Caprez, vice president of global AI infrastructure growth at NVIDIA. "Together with Lancium, we're enabling a new generation of gigawatt-scale, power-ready AI factories – enabling cloud partners, AI natives and AI infrastructure developers deploy the full NVIDIA computing stack faster, operate more efficiently and turn energy into intelligence at unprecedented scale."

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Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone said: "This partnership with NVIDIA is a strong testament to Lancium's position at the epicenter of energy and AI infrastructure – two of Blackstone's highest conviction investment themes. We look forward to continuing to partner with these leading companies to help power the next generation of AI innovation."