Meta commits $50 billion for Louisiana data center project

Meta announced it is committing more than $50 billion to its Richland Parish Data Center project, expanding the campus to nearly 10 million square feet and 5 gigawatts of IT capacity.

Home to Hyperion, the company’s largest AI training cluster, the Northeast Louisiana facility will be the largest in Meta’s global fleet and one of the largest data centers ever built.

Key points to the project:

The project will support 7,500 construction jobs, support 1,000 operational jobs and generate significant investments in local infrastructure and community services.

Source Louisiana becomes the primary online portal for local companies seeking subcontracting opportunities.

Since 2024, Louisiana has secured over $150 billion in investment.

“This commitment from Meta puts Louisiana at the center of America’s future in artificial intelligence, positioning our nation to compete and lead globally,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “In just two years, we’ve secured more than $150 billion in new investment by creating an environment where companies can move quickly and build at scale. Projects like this don’t just grow our state’s economy, they ensure America continues to lead in the technologies that will define the next generation.”

As demand for artificial intelligence continues to accelerate worldwide, the infrastructure powering it is expanding to meet growing demand. With this investment, Meta is establishing its Richland Parish Data Center as the cornerstone of its global infrastructure — positioning Louisiana at the center of the systems driving innovation, connectivity and economic growth.

“From the beginning, this project has always been about more than building infrastructure — it’s about building alongside the community. The people, workforce and partnership we’ve found in Louisiana have enabled this project to be a cornerstone of our global infrastructure,” Meta Vice President of Data Centers Rachel Peterson said. “With more than $1.6 billion already contracted with local companies and thousands of jobs being supported, we’re delivering real economic impact alongside the AI infrastructure that will power the future.”

Creating jobs and local opportunities

The project is expected to support 7,500 construction jobs at peak construction and approximately 1,000 operational jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,900 indirect new jobs for over 2,700 new job opportunities in the Northeast Region.

Since construction began, Meta has prioritized working with Louisiana companies, already contracting more than $1.6 billion with local businesses and supporting workforce development across the region.

As part of its commitment to Louisiana, Meta is investing in both the infrastructure and the people who will power the future of AI. Louisiana was selected as one of only four pilot locations for Meta’s America’s Workforce Academy, alongside partnerships with Louisiana Delta Community College, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and other institutions to prepare more Louisianans for careers in skilled trades and data center operations.

This commitment to Louisiana also extends to the state’s business community. The company has designated Source Louisiana as its primary portal for subcontracting opportunities on the project, helping connect local companies to its growing supplier network. Launched last year, the free platform gives in-state companies greater visibility into major project opportunities by showcasing their services, certifications and capacity. Interested businesses can register at SourceLouisiana.com.

“The decision by a global leader like Meta to expand its investment fivefold so quickly after its original announcement speaks volumes about how Louisiana is delivering today,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By identifying Source Louisiana as a key element of this project, they’re also emphasizing their confidence in our state’s existing businesses and talent. As I have said, capital flows where it’s treated the best. And capital is choosing Louisiana because we have proven we deliver the speed and environment required to perform at the highest level.”

Delivering community impact

Since originally announcing the project in December 2024, Meta has invested more than $1 million directly into Richland Parish — supporting schools, youth programs, small businesses and community improvements. Meta has remained committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of Richland Parish. The company has supported local businesses through free small business training and invested in community improvements—contributing $300,000 to the Richland Revitalization Board to enhance parks, ballfields and community centers – including the Delhi Civic Center, Mangham Recreational Complex, the historic Cave Theater in Delhi and the Rayville Civic Center. Through the Meta Data Center Community Action Grants the company has also supported grants to every school in the district.

“This is another big moment for Richland Parish. We’re seeing more opportunities for local businesses, more people coming into our community, and more reasons for our young people to build a future here.” Richland Parish Chamber Chairwoman Laura Wood said.

In the last year, Meta has directly supported every school and many youth programs in Richland Parish—enhancing creative learning environments and integrating advanced technologies such as robotics and STEM labs to encourage hands-on exploration in the classroom.

The project’s economic impact is also reaching local classrooms. Increased sales tax revenues generated during construction have enabled Richland Parish Schools to provide record supplemental payments to teachers and staff, strengthening the district’s ability to attract and retain educators while investing in student success. Meta is paying tens of millions of dollars in taxes every year supporting local schools, roads, law enforcement and public services.

“This is an investment in the people, communities and economic future of Northeast Louisiana,” Grow NELA President Rob Cleveland said. “This data center project has already delivered substantial economic benefits across our region, creating opportunities for residents, workers, suppliers, and local businesses. Today’s announcement reinforces what we have shown to be true: Northeast Louisiana can compete and win on a global stage. Meta’s continued commitment sends a strong signal that the State of Louisiana, and specifically the Northeast Region, has the assets, leadership, and talent necessary for long-term success.”

Strengthening infrastructure and enhancing sustainability

The expansion also reflects Louisiana’s broader strategy to responsibly support large-scale AI and digital infrastructure investments. Governor Jeff Landry recently established the Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework, ensuring transformational projects strengthen communities while protecting existing ratepayers, supporting workforce development, investing in local infrastructure and operating responsibly with Louisiana’s natural resources.

As the project scope grows, Meta and power company Entergy Louisiana are continuing and expanding their commitment to investing in the communities where they operate. The companies’ recent agreement will fund seven new natural gas-fueled generating plants, three grid-scale batteries, potential nuclear development, including a project to increase the output of Entergy Louisiana’s Waterford 3 nuclear facility and other purchased power, and is expected to deliver more than $2 billion in savings for Entergy Louisiana customers, far exceeding the $650 million previously announced. These efforts align directly with Entergy’s Fair Share Plus pledge, which ensures large customers pay their full cost of service while helping keep energy affordable for all customers.

Meta is expanding its support for Entergy’s affordability initiatives, contributing $215 million to its The Power to Care bill assistance program and residential energy efficiency programs over the course of the agreement and committing to fund up to 2.5 GW of clean, renewable energy.

“Meta’s commitment isn’t just transforming North Louisiana, it’s directly benefiting every Entergy Louisiana customer,” Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May said. “Because Meta is paying the full cost of the infrastructure needed to support its data center during the 20-year term of its service agreement, other customers will be protected from rate increases due to Meta’s power needs. In fact, Meta’s presence drives down rates for other customers by covering a sizable portion of Entergy’s costs to serve, strengthens our grid and helps ensure bills are lower than they otherwise would have been without this transformative project. This partnership, as previously announced, is a clear win for Louisiana families and businesses, and it positions our state for long term economic growth.”

Meta's plan for water usage

The company is further advancing sustainability efforts, with plans to return 100% of the facility’s water consumption to local watersheds and invest in wetland restoration and water infrastructure projects across the region.