Louisiana sets new national standard for responsible industrial growth

Governor Jeff Landry announced a nation-leading framework for responsible industrial growth, signing an Executive Order directing the development of the Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Initiative.

The initiative ensures that future large-load investments contribute to Louisiana’s long-term prosperity while protecting ratepayers, supporting workforce development, strengthening communities and promoting accountability and stewardship of state resources.

Demand for artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure is driving unprecedented growth in large-scale power projects across the country. Louisiana’s energy resources, industrial footprint and strategic infrastructure position the state to compete for these investments while ensuring their benefits are shared across the state.

“President Trump has challenged states to help power America’s economic future, and Louisiana is leading the way,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “This initiative ensures we remain competitive for transformational investments while protecting our families, communities and businesses. We are proving that smart growth and economic leadership are not competing priorities, but they are the keys to Louisiana’s lasting success.”

The Executive Order directs Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to establish a Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework as a condition of participation in the state’s Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption(opens external page in a new window).

The framework will set clear expectations for how qualifying projects contribute to Louisiana’s economy, communities and long-term competitiveness, including:

Protecting Louisiana ratepayers

Investing in grid resiliency and long-term reliability

Supporting Louisiana communities and workforce development

Contributing meaningfully to local tax bases

Operating responsibly with Louisiana’s natural resources

Advancing community investment

Strengthening Louisiana’s innovation economy

Maintaining transparency and accountability

As a condition of participation, companies will be required to submit detailed attestations to LED outlining how they will meet these standards.

“Louisiana’s opportunity is not simply to attract these investments, but to maximize the value they create for our people and communities,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This initiative ensures Louisiana is defining the terms of that opportunity from the outset, not only building on our current momentum but also creating a stronger economy for generations to come.”

Louisiana gets ahead of AI

As states across the country debate how to manage the growth of power-intensive industries, Louisiana is taking a proactive approach by establishing clear requirements before projects are approved rather than responding after challenges emerge.

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The initiative advances the state’s Whole-of-Louisiana approach by directing LED to coordinate with state agencies, higher education institutions, workforce partners, local governments and other stakeholders in developing the framework, with proposed criteria and an implementation plan due to the Governor within 90 days.