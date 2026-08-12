Equinix says more than $1 billion in Texas data-center projects are underway

Equinix, Inc. reaffirmed its support for Governor Abbott's data center standards and audit process.

The company will continue to engage openly with the state to demonstrate the robust practices in place as it invests in building essential infrastructure and strengthening communities across Texas.

Key points to Equinix data centers in Texas:

Significant expansion: Equinix has invested more than $1.6 billion in Texas to date, with more than $1 billion in active projects underway to support expanding artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Equinix has invested more than $1.6 billion in Texas to date, with more than $1 billion in active projects underway to support expanding artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. State compliance and standards: Equinix fully endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new data center standards and state audit process, highlighting its commitment to absorbing full grid connection costs, responsible water-cooling practices and transparency.

Equinix fully endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new data center standards and state audit process, highlighting its commitment to absorbing full grid connection costs, responsible water-cooling practices and transparency. Critical local impact: Operating nine facilities across Texas, including eight in Dallas-Fort Worth and one in Houston, Equinix employs more than 800 Texans and powers essential services across key regional sectors, including finance, healthcare, energy and 911 emergency communications.

Equinix is one of Texas's most established and important digital infrastructure providers. The company opened its first International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) in Dallas more than 25 years ago and has since expanded to nine facilities across the state, including eight in Dallas-Fort Worth and one in Houston.

Investment in Texas

Equinix's investment in Texas now exceeds $1.6 billion, with more than $1 billion in additional projects currently underway as the company deepens its long-term commitment in the state. Equinix employs more than 800 Texans and welcomed more than 57,000 visitors, including customers and partners, through the doors of its Texas facilities in the past year, reflecting the scale of economic activity it generates for local businesses and communities.

Its flagship Dallas location at the Infomart is the most interconnected building in Texas, serving as a critical hub for the region's economy. Equinix's Texas data centers support some of the state's largest employers across virtually every sector — from aerospace and defense, oil and gas, manufacturing and airlines to hospitals, universities, banks and government agencies, and public safety organizations. The infrastructure Equinix provides powers services Texans rely on every day, including financial systems, 911 call centers and streaming platforms.

"Equinix has called Texas home for a quarter century, and our ties to the state go well beyond megawatts and square footage," said Arquelle Shaw, President of the Americas, Equinix. "We greatly appreciate Governor Abbott's leadership on these issues and applaud him for setting a high bar for how the industry should grow. The standards he has outlined on grid costs, water stewardship, community impact, and transparency are consistent with how we run our operations and core to our ongoing investment in the state. We welcome this process and look forward to advancing our work with the state, the Public Utility Commission, and Texas policymakers to ensure the continued growth of this critical industry benefits all Texans."

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The company's support for the standards is grounded in Equinix's Community Principles, which guide its approach to every community where it operates. The principles cover five areas central to responsible infrastructure growth: public infrastructure investment, power responsibility, jobs and skills development, natural resource protection, and bridging the digital divide.

Equinix support to Texas grid

In Texas, Equinix pays the full cost of its grid infrastructure needs so costs are not passed to consumers, pursues water-responsible cooling practices and partners with Dallas-area schools on technical education and career pathways. Equinix intends to continue leading in these areas as it expands its presence in Texas for decades to come.