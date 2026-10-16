Construction begins on $399M Hut 8 data center near Corpus Christi

A highly watched AI data center project in Nueces County recently started construction between Robstown and Calallen, in South Texas.

Construction for the 525-acre Beacon Point Data Center campus will cost almost $399 million, according to records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Hut 8, a Florida-based company, is behind the development of the Beacon Point campus in Calallen.

The estimated completion date for the construction is set for Nov. 5, 2027.

The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corp. announced in May that Hut 8 had planned to develop a $9.8 billion multi-phase, multi-tenant AI data center. An undisclosed company has signed two lease agreements for the campus, for a total contract amount of $19.6 billion, as of July.

More on this story at AOL.