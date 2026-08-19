Amazon raises Louisiana data-center investment to $18 billion, adds third Shreveport campus

Amazon announced it is increasing its planned investment in northwest Louisiana to $18 billion, expanding the scope of its data center campuses across Caddo and Bossier Parishes to a third planned campus in Shreveport.

The increased commitment builds on a $12 billion planned investment announced in February and deepens Amazon's long-term presence in the region, reflecting confidence in northwest Louisiana's infrastructure, workforce, and collaborative leadership.

Key points to the Amazon announcement:

Increased capital commitment: Amazon increased its planned data center investment in northwest Louisiana to $18 billion, scaling up from an initial $12 billion commitment announced in February.

Amazon increased its planned data center investment in northwest Louisiana to $18 billion, scaling up from an initial $12 billion commitment announced in February. Regional footprint expansion: The capital expansion includes adding a third data center campus in Shreveport, broadening the tech giant's infrastructure footprint across Caddo and Bossier parishes.

The capital expansion includes adding a third data center campus in Shreveport, broadening the tech giant's infrastructure footprint across Caddo and Bossier parishes. Economic and workforce development: State officials with Louisiana Economic Development emphasized that the expanded project will create high-paying technical careers and integrate local businesses directly into Amazon’s contracting pipeline.

“Amazon’s expanded investment is creating new opportunities for Louisiana people and businesses to grow alongside it,” Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “From preparing Louisianans for high-paying careers to putting our local companies in the pipeline for contracts, we are focused on making sure investments of this scale create opportunity that reaches well beyond the project site. The real measure of a project like this is how broadly its benefits are felt, and we are working to ensure they reach workers, businesses, and communities across Louisiana.”

When fully built out, the three planned campuses are expected to create up to 750 full-time jobs at Amazon data centers and support 2,500 additional positions in the broader community. These roles include electricians, HVAC technicians, project engineers, network specialists, operations managers, security specialists, and other skilled positions offering competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

"When we announced our investment in northwest Louisiana earlier this year, we made a promise: Amazon pays its own way, and the communities where we operate will be better off because we're there," said Keith Klein, director of data center supply solutions at Amazon. "Increasing our planned investment to $18 billion means more good jobs for the region and more opportunities for local businesses. We're building in a way that protects ratepayers and strengthens this community for the long term."

“An $18 billion commitment puts into perspective the scale of what is taking shape in northwest Louisiana,” said Justyn Dixon, president and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “The jobs, construction activity and opportunities for local companies will reach well beyond these three campuses.”

Amazon is partnering with STACK Infrastructure, the developer and owner of all three campuses, to lead the construction and development of the data center facilities. STACK anticipates the three planned campuses will support up to 2,250 construction jobs, creating significant opportunities for local contractors, skilled trades, and suppliers throughout the region.

“As STACK continues to expand our presence in Northwest Louisiana, our commitment goes beyond what we build. It reflects the long-term relationships we establish with the communities where we operate,” said Matt VanderZanden, CEO of STACK Americas. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Amazon and work alongside state and local leaders to create opportunities for local businesses and workers, invest in infrastructure that supports continued growth, and deliver lasting value for years to come.”

Protecting ratepayers remains a core commitment

As Amazon scales its presence in northwest Louisiana, the company reaffirms its commitment to fully funding the infrastructure needed to power its operations—at no cost to local ratepayers.

Amazon continues to work with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) to pay 100% of the costs associated with new energy infrastructure and grid upgrades required to serve its data centers. This investment also strengthens overall grid reliability for all SWEPCO customers across the region.

"Our customers come first, and our commitment remains the same: growth should pay for growth,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO president and COO. “We're ready to serve and ready to deliver the reliable energy our communities need to support new investment while protecting existing customers from the costs of that growth. This latest milestone reflects the continued momentum we're seeing in northwest Louisiana and the opportunities it brings for jobs, economic development, and long-term community benefits. We congratulate the Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership, Amazon, and STACK Infrastructure, on today’s announcement and we're proud to be part of helping our region grow and thrive."

The company is also constantly working to make its data centers more efficient. New components in power, cooling, and hardware design provide 12% more compute power, reducing the overall number of data centers needed to deliver the same capacity. A more efficient cooling system has reduced mechanical energy consumption by up to 46%, and Amazon is designing purpose-built chips, servers, and racks to be more efficient and last longer.

Advancing water positivity

Amazon aims to be a good water steward everywhere it operates. The company’s data centers are over seven times more water-efficient than the industry average, using air cooling for most of the year and water only during the hottest days—less than 13% of the year in this region. Amazon has been steadily raising the temperature thresholds at which data centers operate, now using water to cool incoming air only when ambient temperatures exceed roughly 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

The company coordinated with each supplying utility to verify that, with project-funded infrastructure improvements, sufficient system capacity will be available to serve both the community and our facilities without impacting service to existing customers. Data center operations will not strain the community's drinking water supplies or local wells.

Investing in workforce development and community

Amazon works hard to make sure the communities where it operates are better off because it’s there. The company’s data centers create thousands of high-skilled jobs, drive new opportunities for local businesses, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for local schools and services.

This planned investment builds on Amazon's growing presence in Louisiana. Since 2010, the company has invested over $6 billion in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. This has contributed over $6 billion to the state's economy, boosting GDP. In the Shreveport area, Amazon opened an advanced robotics fulfillment center in 2024 employing over 2,000 people, and a new delivery station in 2025 that is supporting fast delivery to local customers.