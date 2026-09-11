VPPPA Safety+ Symposium

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BIC Attends Photos

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Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance stops by the Cintas booth with Kam Alipour, Victoria Rohan, Quinn Myers and Adeline Border at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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Jeff Richey and Christopher Pulido welcome Connor Kaple to the Brandenburg booth at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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Jacob Arnold with BrandSafway and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance catch up at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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VPPPA Safety+ Symposium

VPPPA Safety+ Symposium

Connor Kaple is welcomed to the Industrial Safety Training Council booth by Kimberly Tyson, Shelly Vitanza and Katie Celli.

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Tom Rachal with Bulwark FR, Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance and Jeff Conrad enjoy their time at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance, Hailey McCoun with HASC, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Baylee Flowers with HASC network at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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Austin McInnis and Evan Mativi with Alliance Safety Council catch up with Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance at the VPPPA Safety+ Symposium.

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