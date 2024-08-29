1 of 11
VPPPA’s 2024 Safety+ Symposium
VPPPA Safety+ attendees eagerly await the opening reception in the exhibit hall at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
2 of 11
Stephanie Wilder, JoAnn DeLao, Lori Dominy, Michael Draper, and Kirk Hansen of Hunter Buildings enjoy the opening reception at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
3 of 11
Crystal Cedro, and Pamela Johnson of HASC talk Safety Essentials with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Cami Hysler and Nina LeBlanc of HASC at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
4 of 11
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance learning about gas sensing technology with Cody Hatteberg of Los Alamos, Nick Flores of ION Science and Blake Piritz of Geotech Environmental at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
5 of 11
Chris Martin of GlenGuard, educating Melanie Hardin and Danielle Albert of Cerrowire with Sammy Dobbs of GlenGuard on the comfortable performance FR from GlenGuard at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
6 of 11
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance talk records management with Austin McInnis, Kathe Jones, and Evan Mativi of Alliance Safety Council at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
7 of 11
Peter Delaune of Vallen catches up with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Devin Hinote, Cody Payne, Daniel Lamison, Ken Coats, and Dustin Comer of Vallen at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
8 of 11
Brandi Caldwell of Sam Carbis Solutions Group showing off their bulk loading access systems to David Higgins of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Luke Hilton of Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Doug Joseph of Sam Carbis Solutions Group at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
9 of 11
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance learns about the H2 safety helmet and IO4 gas monitor from Mark Blake, Adam Gutierrez and Paul Steiger of MSA at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
10 of 11
Jeff Richey and Christopher Pulido of Brandenburg talk shop with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the VPPPA Safety+ Conference in Denver.
11 of 11
VPPPA Safety+ reception held on the lawn at the Gaylord in Denver allowing for lasting connections. It’s what we do together that counts!