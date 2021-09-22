Total Safety supports Vopak's Annual Safety Day

Total Safety recently supported Vopak’s Freeport site as a vendor at its inaugural Annual Safety Day.

Total Safety recently supported Vopak's Freeport site as a vendor at its inaugural Annual Safety Day, furthering Total Safety's commitment to "ensuring the well-being of workers worldwide." Total Safety supports Vopak in its U.S. operations.

"The safety managers spoke about 'thinking inside of the box,' rather than 'outside of the box,'" said Ty Johnson, account manager for Total Safety. "They spoke about compliance in the workplace and assuming the responsibility of being 'your brother's keeper' -- all very important topics.

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with Vopak. Their first Annual Safety Day had a great outcome and everyone enjoyed themselves. Total Safety looks forward to doing it again in the future."

Vopak acquired the Freeport site from Dow in September 2020. The transaction included marine and storage terminal operations and assets.

