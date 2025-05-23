1 of 11
The 38th Safety Excellence Awards
Industry professionals having a great night at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
2 of 11
Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting, Xuan Le of Bill Spitzer & Associates, Matt Johnson of TF Companies, Melissa Wolkenhauer of IBR and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
3 of 11
Kyle Singleton of Axis Industries, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Brad Newton of Axis Industries catching up at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
4 of 11
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Danny Forest of American Chemistry Council, Richard Bass of Kuraray, Greg Lummus of Contech Control Services and Mark Bookmyer of LYB at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
5 of 11
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Luis Aguilar of HASC enjoying the evening at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
6 of 11
Chad Amos, Kyle DeArmon and Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Perri Prevost of Primoris Services, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
7 of 11
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Amanda Baxter of Ohmstede Industrial Services at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
8 of 11
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Cami Hysler of HASC at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
9 of 11
Chelcie Barnett of Echo Group and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
10 of 11
Britney Huebner of Portwest and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance sharing a moment at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.
11 of 11
Chad Amos, Kyle DeArmon and Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Perri Prevost of Primoris Services, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.