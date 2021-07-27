Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2021 Industrial Trade Show

Jeff Fletcher- Maintenance for Valero Texas City (second from right) stops by the Health & Safety Council booth at the Industrial Trade Show.

Left to Right: Andre Martinez – HASC, Laurie Tangedahl - BIC Magazine, Jeff Fletcher – Valero and Crystal Cedro - HASC

ABGI  visits with Turner Industries at their booth at the Texas City La Marque Industrial Trade Show.

From Left to Right: Greg Miller – ABGI, Toni Rosario - BIC Recruiting, Ike James, Trina Meekins and Brandon Joslin - Turner Industries

BIC Magazine stops by to say hello to United Rentals.

From Left to Right: Laurie Tangedahl – BIC Magazine, Michael Pavur – United Rentals, Danyel Hunter and Kevin McKee - United Rentals

Cherry Companies has booth at the Texas City La Marque Industrial Trade show.

From Left to Right: Laurie Tangedahl – BIC Magazine, Mike May and Caitlyn McKissick - Cherry Companies

