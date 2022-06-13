1 of 7
From left, BIC's Thomas Brinsko with Paul Fritsch of ExxonMobil, and David Wright of Gtherm at the TCC/ACIT awards banquet 2022.
From left, Thomas Brinsko of BIC, Sabrina Schwertner of TCC/ACIT, and Dwayne Boudreaux of S&B Engineers and Constructors visit at the TCC/ACIT awards.
Thomas Brinsko with Hector Rivero, president of Texas Chemical Council.
From left, Thomas Brinsko of BIC, Greg Stevens and Chris Byrd of Nouryon, and John Collins of Nisoft catch up at the TCC/ACIT awards.
William Gonzalez of Evergreen visits with John Castaneda of Celanese and Bill Chidester of Ascend Performance Materials.
From left, Russell Klinegardner of HASC, Karen Vick of Dow, Tommy Hysler and Cami Hysler of HASC, and Monty Heins of Dow at the TCC/ACIT awards banquet.
Pictured at the TCC/ACIT Awards banquet in Galveston Texas, center is the event’s emcee and longtime voice of the LSU Tigers Dan Borne'. With Borne’ are some of industry’s LSU alumni and fans, from left, Greg Bowser, president Louisiana chemical association, James Rhame COO of Vertex Energy, BIC’s Thomas Brinsko and Chris Witte SVP of BASF. Geaux Tigers!