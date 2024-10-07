1 of 18
TCC-TCA Annual Meeting and Industry Luncheon 2024
Tina Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Haley Smith of LyondellBasell, Tony Wood of LyondellBasell, Shanna Camp of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Scott McAlister of Coastal Ice & Water, Amanda Baxter of Ohmstede Industrial Services and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services connect at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable, Corey Wright of Covestro, Heather Campbell of Covestro, Jenifer Barrientes of Hargrove and Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove enjoy the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Stacia Licona of Sabic, Terry Kenney of Turner Industries and Joel Boe of Turner Industries at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Hector Rivero of Texas Chemical Council welcomes attendees to the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Ted Grabowski of Texas Brine addressing the attendees at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Dirk Perrin Chevron Phillips Chemical, Shanna Camp of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Gordon Milne of INEOS, Amanda Baxter of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Gary Dellesky of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mark Bookmyer of LyondellBasell, Tina Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services and Don Woods of Ohmstede Industrial Services visit at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Amamda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Perri Prevost of Primoris, Paul Fritsch of Gulf Coast Growth Venture and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Ted Grabowski of Texas Brine Co. visits with Sabrina Schwertner of TCC and Thomas Brinkso of BIC Alliance at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Scott McAlister of Coastal Ice, and Hector Rivero of TCC take a moment to catch up at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Haley Smith of LyondellBasell, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Corey Wright of Covestro, Willie Wells of IBR, Preslie Cox Lastovica of Covestro and Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice getting ready to hear industry news at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Willie Wells of IBR, Denise DeLaune of Dow and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance are all smiles at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance with Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Willie Wells of IBR and Crystal Cedro of HASC at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Heather Campbell of Covestro spend some time with Willie Wells of IBR at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region with Crystal Cedro of HASC and Willie Wells of IBR at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Willie Wells of IBR with Sabrina Schwertner of TCC are proud of the sponsors for the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance spending time with Willie Wells of IBR, Sabrina Schwertner of TCC and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance with Scott McAlister of Coastal Ice, Willie Wells of IBR and Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.
Hector Rivero of TCC with Crystal Cedro of HASC and Willie Wells of IBR at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.