TCC-TCA Annual Meeting and Industry Luncheon 2024

×

Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Dirk Perrin Chevron Phillips Chemical, Shanna Camp of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Gordon Milne of INEOS, Amanda Baxter of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Gary Dellesky of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mark Bookmyer of LyondellBasell, Tina Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services and Don Woods of Ohmstede Industrial Services visit at the TCC TCA Annual Meeting and Luncheon 2024.