TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer
Tim Hermes of INEOS, Kevin Orsak of Invista, Reta Brown Hose of South Texas & TCA Regional Activities Chair and Bobby Sparkman of Formosa Plastics enjoying the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Thomas Gobert of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, Michelle Archer of Bearcom, Robert Bacon of ExxonMobil and Thomas Brinkso of BIC Alliance networking at TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Amy Blanchette of Formosa Plastics, Shannon Vrba of Texas Chemistry Alliance, Judge Vern Lyssy of Calhoun County, Kim Moore of Sen Kolkhorst's office, Christian Palacios of Congressman Cloud's office and Jaida Langston of Texas Chemistry Alliance at the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Steve Phillips, Dan Kats, Allan Schultz and Javon Walker of Formosa Plastics, the title sponsor of the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance welcomes Ronnie Jones and David Vincent of Sparkling Clear Industries to the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Melanie Thormahlen of Republic Services and Robin Klasel of Invista enjoying the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Michael Bechara of Seadrift Coke and Reta Brown Hose of South Texas & TCA Regional Activities Chair hanging out at the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Capri Williams of Group One Industrial, Blake Thigpen of Invista, Andy Syrcle of Keeley Construction and Natalie Shelton of American Integrated Services enjoying the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Jimbo Almanzar of Formosa Plastics, Rumaldo Esparza of TF Companies, Ron Cantu of Enerspace and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance networking at the TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.
Michelle Reed Carrillo of Industrial Thermal Services, Andrew Carter of Chemflow Products, Michelle Archer of Bearcom and Rhett Harris of Relevant Industrial having a great time at TCA Meeting in the Middle Port Lavaca Mixer.