SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference 2025

Mark Mitchell of LYB, Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls, Xuan Le of Bill Spitzer & Associates and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Alex Tsounis of CP Chem, Jeremy Osteberger of BIC Alliance, Shonna Victorian and Stephen Pierce of LYB and Tami Glasper at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

The SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS 2025 Conference.

Xuan Le of Bill Spitzer & Associates, Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls and John Yanosik of INEOS at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Patrick Nagle of KCF Technologies, Jeremy Osteberger of BIC Alliance and Johnny Park of LYB at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Tina Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Mark Mitchell of LyondellBasell, Sabrina Schwertner of Ohmstede Industrial Services and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

John Yanosik of INEOS, Jim Sutton, ChemTreat, Mark Mitchell of LYB and David Smith of Oxford Flow speaking to the audience at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

David Smith of Oxford Flow and Nathan Cleavinger of CP Chem at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Thomas Nutbrown of Covestro, Peyton Tillman of Austin Industrial, Josh Bullock and Tony Wood of LYB at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Shonna Victorian of LYB presenting at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Liam Ormsby, Amy Rouse and Johnny Armstrong of Turner Industries at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Tim Pearson, Katherine Benjamin, Andrew Decker and Waylon Brandon of TEAM, Inc., networking with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Eboni Gordon of Celanese and Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Alex Tsounis of CP Chem presenting at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Johnny Park of LYB speaking at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

Stephen Pierce of LYB presenting at the SMRP Houston Chapter MaRS Conference.

