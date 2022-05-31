1 of 7
HASC welcomes Chevron Phillips Chemical to their booth.
Westex discusses the breathability and optimized moisture wicking of their flame-resistant and arc-rated (FR/AR) protective fabrics with Occidental Chemical Corporation. Pictured from left, Vince Roy with Westex and Jordan Work with Occidental Chemical Corporation.
Region VI VPP Board of Directors welcome BIC Alliance Region to the Region VI VPP 32nd Annual Safety & Health Conference in San Antonio, TX. Pictured from left, Laurie Tangedahl, with BIC Alliance, Brad Gibson and Haney D. Robertson with S&B Engineers and Constructors, and Jarrod Tomassi with Haztek.
Industrial Tent Systems team is ready to solve lodging and temporary tent solutions at the Region VI VPP Conference. Pictured from left, Josh Nordin, Camille Theis, Kyle Young and Bradley Grace.
Hunter Buildings exhibiting at the Region VI VPP Conference. They discuss the safety, quality and dependability of their blast- resistant buildings. Pictured from left, Cory Mendiola, Stephanie Wilder and Clay Efferson.
Lori Dominy, left and Chris Ladley of Mahaffey Fabric Structures ready to solve temporary structure needs.
BIC Alliance ready to kick-off the Region VI VPP 32nd Annual Safety & Health Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.