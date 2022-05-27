PowerGen International 2022

From left, Peri’s Mike Martin, Rick Erwin, Gary Harrison and David Wood share a moment in between customers.

From left, BIC’s Tom Derrah visits with P66’s Greg Hutchinson.

From left, Alliance Safety Council’s Jennifer Scripps and Cindy Sylvester flank BIC’s Tom Derrah.

From left, Minera Panama’s Ruben Pineda and Ivan St. Pierre flanks Conhagen’s Richard Howard in a discussion about Conhagen’s services.

From left, HSI’s Melanie Payne and Lori Burk enjoy a break in the action.

From left, TNT Crane’s Sandra Stewart, Zach Melear, Carter Wallace and Gary Via discuss a busy second day in the booth.

