Pete Warner with Warner-Luce Inc., Rick Mobley with International Cooling Tower, Josh Cooper with Forgen, Kenneth Schall and Cade Ferstl with Deltak Inc network at PowerGen Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Dennis McGarel with Brandenburg Industrial Service Company and Bhavin Brahmbhatt with QCC catch up at PowerGen 2026.
Pete Ielmini with Heat & Frost Insulators LMCT, Nikolas Joe with BIC Alliance and James Petroes with Heat & Frost Insulators LMCT gather for a photo at PowerGen.
Craig Doiron with USA Industries, Eri Kuromi with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Chris Young with USA Industries and Bruce Flint with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas network at PowerGen 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.
Lou Krajewski with Kingsbury welcomes Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance to the Kingsbury, Inc. booth at PowerGen.
Chris Pate and Duane Mooseberg with Midwest Cooling Towers, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Nathan Davis with Composite Cooling Solutions catch up at PowerGen 2026.
Craig Foltyn with Bechtel Infrastructure and Power, Jim McNeese with HOLT Industrial Rentals, Nikolas Joe with BIC Alliance and Chris Doyle with Bechtel hang out in the HOLT booth at PowerGen in San Antonio, Texas.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Gary Bernardez, William Crosby and Michael Gallagher with AMECO visit at PowerGen 2026.
Chad Mozingo, Tommy Loving with Integrated Circuit Solutions, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Tyler Henry with Integrated Circuit Solutions gather for a photo at PowerGen in San Antonio, Texas.
Austin Shourd with Indeck Power Equipment Company, Nikolas Joe with BIC Alliance, Yangrae Kim and DS John Kim with BHI FW Corp discuss steam generating equipment at PowerGen.
Ray Channell with Reef Industries (second from left) welcomes representatives from Ecoelectrica to the Reef Industries booth.
Simia Tareque, Louis Ruffino, Jack Blundell, Jonathan Osei-Kuffour with Rockwool Technical Insulation welcome Nikolas Joe with BIC Alliance to the Rockwool Technical Insulation booth at PowerGen.
Brandon Joselin and Shane Wilkinson with Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger attend PowerGen 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.
Courtney Merritt, Tom Pugliese, Greg Haimes, Russ Simonson and Chad Viggers with VEGA attend PowerGen 2026.
Ryan Hardy, Chuck Murno, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Bandish Patel, Brian Valley network at PowerGen.
Chris Pettitt and Whitney Strickland with TF Companies welcome attendees at PowerGen 2026.
Pat Booth and Miquel Williams with Proco Products welcome Pete Warner with Warner-Luce Inc. to the Proco Products booth at PowerGen.