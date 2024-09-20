NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024

NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024

Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance visits with Ryan Pappas, Jason Beddigs and Nick Collins all of Bolle Safety in the Bolle Safety booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and John Gray of Fastenal in front of a Fastenal coil machine at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance connects with Chris Martin, Caroline Yates and Sammy Dobbs all of GlenGuard at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Evan Mativi and Melissa Montgomery catch up in the Alliance Safety Council booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Hailey McCoun of HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and LeAnn Vahl of HASC enjoy the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Melissa Wolkenhauer and Stephen Hailey both of BIC Alliance attend the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Brandi Caldwell of Sam Carbis Solutions Group in the Sam Carbis Solutions booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Melissa Wolkenhauer learns about ION Science gas sensing technology from Inocencio Reyes Marcelo of Ion Science at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Frank Murray of Draeger, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Ed Ligus of Draeger at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Kim Schultz of Magid Glove and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance try on safety gloves in the Magid Glove booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

Kevin Kurkowski of MSA Safety shows off the MSA Safety V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.

