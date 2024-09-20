1 of 11
NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance visits with Ryan Pappas, Jason Beddigs and Nick Collins all of Bolle Safety in the Bolle Safety booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
2 of 11
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and John Gray of Fastenal in front of a Fastenal coil machine at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
3 of 11
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance connects with Chris Martin, Caroline Yates and Sammy Dobbs all of GlenGuard at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
4 of 11
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Evan Mativi and Melissa Montgomery catch up in the Alliance Safety Council booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
5 of 11
Hailey McCoun of HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and LeAnn Vahl of HASC enjoy the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
6 of 11
Melissa Wolkenhauer and Stephen Hailey both of BIC Alliance attend the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
7 of 11
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Brandi Caldwell of Sam Carbis Solutions Group in the Sam Carbis Solutions booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
8 of 11
Melissa Wolkenhauer learns about ION Science gas sensing technology from Inocencio Reyes Marcelo of Ion Science at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
9 of 11
Frank Murray of Draeger, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Ed Ligus of Draeger at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
10 of 11
Kim Schultz of Magid Glove and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance try on safety gloves in the Magid Glove booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.
11 of 11
Kevin Kurkowski of MSA Safety shows off the MSA Safety V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2024.