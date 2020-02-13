New Guard Coatings paints the town with BIC ad campaign

New Guard Coatings’ Steve Feldman, who serves as President of the Americas, shows off his first ad in BIC magazine in the February 2020 issue at the New Guard Coatings office in Pasadena. He celebrates the occasion with The BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas. The unorthodox ad is printed upside down to capture the reader’s attention. Once inverted, the text reads, “Now that we have you looking at this differently, let us help you look at your paint and coating supplier differently too.” Feldman is a highly decorated industry veteran of more than 35 years.

