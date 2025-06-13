1 of 13
ILTA Show 2025
Apache’s Ny Chheng (center) discusses services with Buckeye Partners Vivik Bodi and Jack Herzog.
Ergon’s Kendall Brown (far left) and Sam Davis are welcomed to ATEC Steel’s booth by Casey Eaton and Bryce Blockburger.
Thomas Brinsko visits with LyondellBassell’s Global Projects and Turnaround Integration Manager, Chris Marshall.
BlastOne’s Amanda Vanderpool learns about Denso’s products from Denso’s Jeff Baker.
Enerquip’s Ryan Perrin and Shailendra Seecharan discuss upcoming shows.
FireDos’s Tim Host and Joe Stonecypher with BIC Recruiting’s Toni Rosario.
HASC’s Hailey McCoun visiting with BIC’s Thomas Brinsko in the BIC booth.
Exxon Mobil’s Brandon Svoboda and Navin Ramnarine learn about Mass Technology’s capabilities from Mass Technology’s Carl Bracken.
The Mass Technology team in their booth, Carl Bracken, Larry Speaks and Jimmy Wolford.
Elite Helicals Solutions Dustin Braud and PALA’s Destinee Clubb and Courtney Stricklin sharing a light moment in their booth.
Odjfell Terminals Jeffrey Tobolka and Edwin Marcial meet with BIC’s Jeremy Osterber (center) in the BIC booth.
BIC’s Connor Kaple welcomes QMax’s Michele Fronzaglia to the BIC booth.
Sprage Operating Resources Chris O’Neil and Lance Durgan network with BIC’s Thomas Brinsko (center).