ILTA Show 2025

ILTA Show 2025

ILTA Show 2025

Apache’s Ny Chheng (center) discusses services with Buckeye Partners Vivik Bodi and Jack Herzog.

ATEC Steel.jpg

Ergon’s Kendall Brown (far left) and Sam Davis are welcomed to ATEC Steel’s booth by Casey Eaton and Bryce Blockburger.

BIC and Lyondell.jpg

Thomas Brinsko visits with LyondellBassell’s Global Projects and Turnaround Integration Manager, Chris Marshall.

Denso.jpg

BlastOne’s Amanda Vanderpool learns about Denso’s products from Denso’s Jeff Baker.

Enerquip.jpg

Enerquip’s Ryan Perrin and Shailendra Seecharan discuss upcoming shows.

FireDos (2).jpg

FireDos’s Tim Host and Joe Stonecypher with BIC Recruiting’s Toni Rosario.

HASC.jpg

HASC’s Hailey McCoun visiting with BIC’s Thomas Brinsko in the BIC booth.

Mass Technology.jpg

Exxon Mobil’s Brandon Svoboda and Navin Ramnarine learn about Mass Technology’s capabilities from Mass Technology’s Carl Bracken.

Mass Technology Team.jpg

The Mass Technology team in their booth, Carl Bracken, Larry Speaks and Jimmy Wolford.

PALA Group.jpg

Elite Helicals Solutions Dustin Braud and PALA’s Destinee Clubb and Courtney Stricklin sharing a light moment in their booth.

Odfjell.jpg

Odjfell Terminals Jeffrey Tobolka and Edwin Marcial meet with BIC’s Jeremy Osterber (center) in the BIC booth.

QMax.jpg

BIC’s Connor Kaple welcomes QMax’s Michele Fronzaglia to the BIC booth.

Sprague.jpg

Sprage Operating Resources Chris O’Neil and Lance Durgan network with BIC’s Thomas Brinsko (center).

