IBR 2025 Golf Tournament
Bradley Swift with Celanese and Amanda Jordan Baxter with Ohmstede at the 2025 IBR Golf Tournament.
Nina LeBlanc with HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Willie Wells with IBR, Marissa Myers with HASC, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Pamela Johnson with HASC enjoy the day at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Evergreen Representatives welcome attendees to the Industry Business Roundtable 2025 Golf Tournament.
Danny Forest with the American Chemical Council and Jeremy Osterberger relax at the IBR 2025 Golf Tournament.
Mike Fipps with DOW, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Richard Bass with Kuraray at the Industry Business Roundtable Golf Tournament.
Dake Stagner with Repcon, Levi Neufeld and Rick Evans with Kuraray and Matt Egglert with Rice University participate in the Industry Business Roundtable Golf Tournament.