IBR 2025 Golf Tournament

×

1 of 8

IBR 2025 Golf Tournament

IBR 2025 Golf Tournament

Bradley Swift with Celanese and Amanda Jordan Baxter with Ohmstede at the 2025 IBR Golf Tournament.

×

2 of 8

IMG_2971.jpeg

Nina LeBlanc with HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Willie Wells with IBR, Marissa Myers with HASC, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Pamela Johnson with HASC enjoy the day at the IBR Golf Tournament.

×

3 of 8

IMG_2974.jpeg

Evergreen Representatives welcome attendees to the Industry Business Roundtable 2025 Golf Tournament.

×

4 of 8

IMG_2977.jpeg

Danny Forest with the American Chemical Council and Jeremy Osterberger relax at the IBR 2025 Golf Tournament.

×

5 of 8

IMG_2981.jpeg

Mike Fipps with DOW, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Richard Bass with Kuraray at the Industry Business Roundtable Golf Tournament.

×

6 of 8

IMG_2987.jpeg
×

7 of 8

IMG_2988.jpeg
×

8 of 8

IMG_2990 Large.jpeg

Dake Stagner with Repcon, Levi Neufeld and Rick Evans with Kuraray and Matt Egglert with Rice University participate in the Industry Business Roundtable Golf Tournament.

Tags