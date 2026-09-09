Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament & Dinner

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Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Chet Thompson with AFPM enjoy their time at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
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Ryan Kunefke with BrandSafway and Bryan Hodges with Turner Industries catch up at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Diego Rojas with AltairStrickland attend the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Greg Peters with Pro-Surve and Curt Conyers with Country Mark participate in the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Nik Joe with BIC Alliance stops to take a photo with Arturo Garcia with The Combat Marine Outdoors at the 2026 Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Shane Wilkinson with Turner Industries, Joey Gilbert with Placid Refining, Bryan Hodges with Turner Industries and Brett Hughes with Cajun Industries enjoy the 2026 Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Representatives from United Rentals stop for a photo at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Kenny Manning with Zachry and Chet Thompson with AFPM take a photo together at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Jude Taylor with Brock, Sam Wisdom with P66, Mike Coxey with BASF, Craig Lauder with Brock participate in the 2026 Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
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Tyler Tomes with Pemex, Nina LeBlac and Marissa Myers with HASC and Mike Myers with StreamTech stop for a photo at the 2026 Heroes Charity Golf Tournament.
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People attending the Heroes Charity Foundation Dinner
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Steve Buford with Starcon and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance take a photo together at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Brittany Franklin with Sky High for Kids catch up at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
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Nik Joe with BIC Alliance, Jenna Graham with Space City Ice, Callie Johnson with Heroes Charity Foundation and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo together at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
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Representatives from United Rentals take a photo together at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.
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Becky Carlisle with Norrell, Ty Johnson with Sentry Safety, Paul Tyree with Heroes Charity Foundation, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Jacey Ceguera with Norrell enjoy their time at the Heroes Charity Foundation dinner.