HASCtoberfest 2025

HASCtoberfest Event 2025
BIC connects with HASC personnel and leaders Russell Klinegardner, Marissa Myers, and Crystal Cedro during HASCtober 2025.
BIC participates in HASCtober 2025 with HASC staff and leadership.
BIC joins HASC for another successful HASCtober 2025.
BIC teams up with industry leaders and members at HASCtober 2025.
BIC attends HASC’s annual HASCtober 2025 event.
BIC highlights HASC's collaboration with vocalist Susan Hickman at HASCtober 2025.
BIC participates in HASC’s HASCtober 2025 with staff and management.
BIC engages with HASC personnel and leadership at HASCtober 2025.
HASC leaders and decision-makers demonstrate how they are creating a safer, drug-free workplace at HASCtober 2025.