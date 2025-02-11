1 of 25
HASC Tailgate
Margaret Gilbert, John Owens and Russell Klinegardner, Cami Hysler and Tommy Hysler all of HASC visit Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance (middle right) in the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Marisela Ramirez of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Kristi Claypool of Meador Staffing enjoy the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Dannie Luckey of Sulzer shows off the Sulzer booth to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Donald Fontenot of Aecon, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and David Taylor of Aecon show off the Aecon BIC Magazine ad at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance with the Ironclad Environmental Solutions team, Eric Linder, Danny Davis, Drew Linkins and Kyle Hicks at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Edgar Rivera and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to the Ohmstede booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Trina Meekins and Kim Amos both of Turner Industries inside the Turner Industries booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and the TNT Crane & Rigging team enjoy the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance checks out the Brock booth with Aaron Lefleur, Kristan Meredith and Paige Whitton all of Brock at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Ace Firth of Republic Services, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Donald Glover of Republic Services at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Jorge Hernandez , Onecimo Hernandez, and Nick Crum all of Excel invite Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to the Excel booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Julie Dugas of Repcon welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer to the Repcon booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Ronnie Jones and Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear Industries show Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance around their booth at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
Paul Foster of Republic Services and Sara Bonvillian with BIC Recruiting catch up with AB Larinde who BIC Recruiting placed recently with Republic Services at the HASC Tailgate 2025.
EB Atchison visits the Sunstate Rentals booth at the HASC Tailgate.
EB Atchison catches up with Crystie Greene and Hannah Waller of ICT at their HASC Tailgate booth.
Scott McAlister and Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice & Water at welcome EB Atchison to their HASC Tailgate booth.
EB Atchison (right) poses with Lisa West and Erector Man “Stretch” at the Apache booth at the HASC Tailgate.
EB Atchison (middle) teams up with the PCL Construction Safety Rangers at their HASC Tailgate booth.
EB Atchison stopped by to catch up with Hayden Schaper of Enterprise Commercial Paving at their HASC Tailgate booth.
EB Atchison (middle) and the Rio Plex Safety Council team show off their costumes at the Rio Plex booth at the HASC Tailgate.
EB Atchison (middle left) finds Jerry Wallace, Kevin Schaber and Brian Morales of Conhagen at their booth at the HASC Tailgate.
EB Atchison (middle left) celebrates the festivities with the Axis Industries team at their HASC Tailgate booth.
EB Atchison (front left) with the Performance Contractors team at their HASC Tailgate booth.
EB Atchison (middle left) stops to say hi to Juan Ramos, Bill Cantu and Gilbert Cantu of Precision at their HASC Tailgate booth.