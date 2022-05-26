HASC Safety Awards 2022

1 of 4
From left to right, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Elizabeth Bass, Richard Bass of Kuraray America, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Susie Shaw and Bill Shaw of Evergreen North America attend the 35th Houston Safety Excellence Awards co-hosted by Houston Business Roundtable and Health and Safety Council (HASC).
From left to right, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Luis Aguilar of Health and Safety Council (HASC), Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, and Erin Gonzales of Health and Safety Council (HASC) attend the 35th Houston Safety Excellence Awards co-hosted by Houston Business Roundtable and HASC.
From left to right, Blake and Debbie Barnes of Higginbotham, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Joe Caldera and Chris Odom of Sentinel Integrity Solutions attend the 35th Houston Safety Excellence Awards co-hosted by Houston Business Roundtable and Health and Safety Council (HASC).
From left to right, Veronica Castillo, Victor Martinez of Diamond Refractory Services, Mike Bias of Marathon, Tiffany Thelen of KCG Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Luis Aguilar of Health and Safety Council (HASC) attend the 35th Houston Safety Excellence Awards co-hosted by Houston Business Roundtable and HASC.