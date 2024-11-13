1 of 11
HASC Golf Tournament 2024
The HASC Team gearing up for an exciting day at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course. Nina LeBlanc, Cami Hysler, Crystal Cedro, Jennifer Murphy, Evelyn Reyes, Hailey McCoun, LeAnn Vahl, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Pamela Johnson, Isabel Pena, Hunter Verm, Alexandria Alvarez, Margaret Gilbert, and Marissa Myers.
Tommy Hysler, Randy Patton, Cami Hysler, and Russell Klinegardner of HASC spend a moment with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance in front of the Ohmstede tent at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Tina Tucker of Ohmstede, Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting, Shanna Camp of Ohmstede, Sabrina Schwertner of Texas Chemistry Council and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance talk benefits with Chris Coburn, Kirstie Fernandez, Abby Niemeier, and Brandy Fisher of Highpoint Insurance at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Margaret Gilbert of HASC, Willie Wells of IBR, Dillon Jackson, Matt Parker, Matt Johnson and Whitney Strickland of TF Companies catching up at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Mawusi Bridges and Robina Ahmed of AFPM stop by the BIC Alliance tent and visit with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Lori Dominy and JoAnn Delao having a great time with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Crystie Greene and Hannah Waller of International Cooling Towers with Pamela Johnson of HASC, Donald Fontenot of Aecon, Oscar Garcia of International Cooling Towers, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Rick Mobley of International Cooling Towers, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Hunter Verm and Margaret Gilbert of HASC, Willie Wells of IBR and Aaron Schumann of International Cooling Tower enjoying some fried ribs, steak kabobs and other delicious food from the International Cooling Towers team at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Sam Windom of Phillips 66, Danny Forest of American Chemistry Council, Willie Wells of IBR, Margaret Gilbert of HASC, Jacey Ceguera of Norrell Construction, and Christopher Clinton of INEOS enjoy a day of golf at the 2024 HASC Golf Tournament at South Shore Harbor Golf Course.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance networking with Justin Carr and Jack Bergstedt of Sunstate Equipment.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance and Bryan Coppenger of Standard Constructors.