HASC Crawfish Boil 2026

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance interviews
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Russell Klinegardner with HASC, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Whitney Strickland with TF Companies and Mark Guzman with Linde Gas & Equipment catch up at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Charcie Johnson with Optimal, Melissa Wolkenhauer with IBR, Richard Bass with Kuraray, Mike Fipps with Dow, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Becky Carlisle with Norrell and Willie Wells with IBR network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Kevin Androski with Wyatt Field Service Company, Russell Klinegardner with HASC and Deanna Lambert with Marquis Industrial Services enjoy the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Jason Glass with MPS, LLC and Matt Johnson with CoreWorks snap a photo at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Chris Williams with VPPPA, Kevin Stafford with LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger spend time together at the HASC Crawfish Boil.
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Charcie Johnson with Optimal and Anthony Reyna with LyondellBasell network at the HASC Crawfish Boil.