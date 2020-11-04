HASC Baytown Campus Grand Opening

× 1 of 7 Expand BIC Magazine networks at the HASC Baytown Grand Opening. From left to right, Neva White, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union, Laurie Tangedahl, BIC Alliance, Carol Bell, Tycoon Trucking, Kelli Rollo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Mike Nebgen, Commercial Air Filter Service. × 2 of 7 Expand Russell Klinegardner COO and Luis Aguilar President & CEO of HASC welcomes guest to the Baytown Facility Grand Opening. × 3 of 7 Expand Russell Klinegardner of HASC introduces their special guests, Danny Vara, Wyatt Field Service and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the HASC (second from right) and Mayor of Baytown Brandon Capetillo, far right. × 4 of 7 Expand Luis Aguilar, President & CEO of the Health and Safety Council (HASC) cuts the ribbon for the Grand Opening of their new facility in Baytown, TX. × 5 of 7 Expand Russell Klinegardner HASC COO (left) and Tommy Nipp, Director of Training for HASC (right) enjoy the festivities at the Baytown Grand opening, including food trucks and live music! × 6 of 7 Expand Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine catches up with Keith Adams of Bluewater Energy. × 7 of 7 Expand Leslie Ordonez of BIC Magazine (right) meets Gus Castillo of Turner Industries at the HASC Grand Opening of their new Baytown Facility. Prev Next

HASC – Now the Health and Safety Council is excited to announce the opening of our Baytown Campus located at the intersection of Highway 330 and Baker Road in Baytown, Texas. This location offers eLearning and instructor-led courses, along with health testing and injury care occupational health services.