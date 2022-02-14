HASC 2022 Tailgate Extravaganza

Left to right, Tom Derrah – BIC, Susie Gonzales, Ivan Winkler and Joe Caldera of Sentinel Integrity.

Tom Derrah with BIC pictured with Connie Thompson with Shelton Services Inc.

Laurie Tangedahl with BIC pictured with Ulises Quiroga with Starcon International.

BIC's booth at the HASC tailgate event.

TNT Crane's group at their "Friends" themed booth.

From left to right, Sandra Stewart and Latausha Oliver with TNT, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC.

The BrandSafway team showcased their BrandTech® Precision Welding technology at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza.

Brent Klauss with BIC cooks pork belly and sausage for BIC's booth.

From left to right, Leslie Ordonez with BIC, Lynette Sanchez, Stren Tramelli, Vicky Jeffreys, Pamela Owens, Erin Yazbeck with PCL Construction, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC.

Conco Services welcomes BIC’s Leslie Ordonez to their booth at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza.

Corrpro welcomes BIC to their 90s themed booth at 2022 HASC Tailgate Extravaganza.

From left to right, Jana Stafford, Perry Prevost, Jeremy Osterberger, Leslie Ordonez, and Shallon Barboza with BIC Magazine pose in front of the BIC booth.

Jennifer Woodworth with ABC poses with Perry Prevost, Jeremy Osterberger, and Leslie Ordonez with BIC.

From left to right, Susan Jackson with Excel, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC, and Micheal Patten with Dow.

BIC poses with Diamond Refractory's group.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures by the BIC booth at the Tailgate Extravaganza.From Left to Right: Laurie Tangedahl- BIC Magazine, Lori Dominy-Mahaffey, Leslie Ordonez-BIC Magazine, Shallon Barboza-BIC Magazine.

Odfjell visits with Vecta Environmental Services at the HASC/HBR Tailgate Extravaganza.From Left to Right: David Summers-Vecta Environmental, Jeff Tobolka-Construction Manager at Odfjell, Edwin Marcial-Director of QHSE, Odfjell, Brian Barlow-Vecta Environmental, Jo Gosselin-Vecta Environmental.

Luis Aguilar –President and CEO of HASC carves off prosciutto from Spain at the HASC Tailgate.

Thomas Brinsko –BIC Alliance (left) catches up with Luis Aguilar (Right) at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza.

Laurie Tangedahl-BIC Magazine (center) says “Hello” to Dr. Tommy Hysler- Chief Medical Officer for the HASC (Left) and Cami Hysler- VP of Operations for the HASC at the “Back to the 90’s “ Tailgate.

BIC Alliance stops by the Intrepid Booth at the HASC tailgate where the Ninja Turtles showed up!

Thomas Brinsko – BIC Alliance (Right) and the Tellepsen Team have good conversation at the HASC Tailgate.

The BIC Alliance Team welcomes you to their booth at the “Back to the 90’s” HASC/HBR Tailgate Extravaganza!

