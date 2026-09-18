Gulf Coast Industry Forum 2026

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Peter Huntsman with Huntsman Corporation and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Vincent DiCosimo with Targa Resources and Jay Guerrero with the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn catch up at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Attendance at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Chris Jahn with American Chemistry Council take a photo together in between interviews at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Jim Griffin with San Jacinto College, Prem Vuthandam with Pemex Deer Park, Todd Behne with OxyChem, and Luca Balbo with Dow have meaningful conversations at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas.
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Alyssa Guidry with BIC Recruiting, Ronnie Jones and Adam Taylor with Sparkling Clear Industries catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Todd Behne with OxyChem and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region spend time together at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Alyssa Guidry with BIC Recruiting, Sarah Castaing with TALKE and Sanjay Lad with Targa Resources Corp. spend time together at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Luca Balbo with Dow, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Kyle Mullen with Metal Coatings, Sarah Humphries, Shelly Carter and Josh Stafford with Diamondback Works network at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Carlos Pulido with ABC Greater Houston, Jane Gimler with ABC Southeast Texas Chapter, Abraham Polatsek with Dunhill Construction, Shandi Conner with ABC Southeast Texas Chapter, Jordan Guidry with ABC Greater Houston and Sarina Landers with Corvus gather for a photo together at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Prem Vuthandam with PEMEX Deer Park gets interviewed by Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Peter Huntsman with Huntsman Corporation and Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell have meaningful conversations at the 2026 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
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Andres Sanchez and Zach White with BENDCO join Natalia Bien and Liz Archambault with BIC Alliance for a photo at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.