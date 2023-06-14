1 of 15
EHS Seminar & Tradeshow 2023
Melissa Wolkenhauer and Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance (middle) having a laugh with Linda Butler (right) and Chris Herron (left) of A&B Labs at the A&B booth at EHS 2023.
BIC Alliance’s Amanda Duszynski and Callie Johnson(middle), visit Meagan Kohis (left) and Parnaessa Thomas-Scott (right) of Alliance Safety Council at their booth during EHS 2023.
Brandenburg welcomes BIC Alliance and Space City Services to their booth. Picture from left to right are Scott Cycan, with Brandenburg; Callie Johnson with BIC Alliance; and Christian Thames with Space City Service.
Callie Johnson (middle) of BIC Alliance visits Brian Royo (left) and Tim Host (right) at the Fortress Protective Buildings booth at EHS 2023.
BIC Alliance dropped in to chat with Health and Safety Council at the HASC booth during EHS 2023. Pictured from left to right is Callie Johnson with BIC, Pamela Johnson with HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC, and Hunter Verm with HASC .
From left to right: Amanda Duszynski of BIC Alliance; Stephanie Wilder, Lori Dominy, and Ashley Freimuller of Hunter Buildings; and Callie Johnson of BIC catch up at the Hunter Buildings booth at EHS 2023.
Mark Bar of Ohmstede (right) welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer (left) of BIC Alliance to the Ohmstede booth at EHS 2023.
BIC Alliance’s Melissa Wolkenhauer (left) and Callie Johnson (right) visit Danny Goynes (middle) of Rain for Rent at the Rain for Rent booth at EHS 2023.
Pictured from left to right are Chad Bilger with Sensit and BIC Alliance CEO Thomas Brinsko discussing Sensit’s products.
Bic Alliance dropped in to visit Sunbelt Temporary Structures at the Sunbelt booth. Pictured from left to right are Amanda Duszynski and Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance, with Stefani Schwem of Sunbelt at EHS 2023.
Texas Chemical Council’s CEO Hector Rivero (left) and COO Payton Spreen (right); visiting with BIC Alliance CEO Thomas Brinsko (middle) at the TCC booth during EHS 2023.
BIC Alliance’s Amanda Duszynski (left) and Callie Johnson (right) visit the PDC-TenForce team in their booth at EHS 2023. Pictured in the middle from left to right Dylan Hashemi, Bastiaan Debiecko, Paul Nix, and Adam Anderson of PDC.
Pictured from left to right are Eddie Seal with TotalEnergies; Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance; John Padilla and Jason Lang of TotalEnergies catching up at BIC’s booth at EHS 2023.
Turner Industries welcomes Houston Business Roundtable and BIC Alliance to their booth at EHS 2023. Picture from left to right are Willie Wells of Houston Business Roundtable; Doug Sinitiere and Trina Meekins of Turner Industries; and Amanda Duszynski of BIC Alliance.
BIC Alliance dropped in to chat with Tyndale at their booth at EHS 2023. Pictured from left to right are Martin Hayden with Tyndale next to Melissa Wolkenhauer and Amanda Duszynski of BIC alliance.