×

From left are Gary Piana with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Kimberly Haas with ExxonMobil, Douglas Terrier, Ph.D. with NASA Johnson Space Center, Rod Herrick with Covestro, MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA, Sharon Hulgan with Dow, Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting 2023.