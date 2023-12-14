1 of 6
EHCMA Annual Meeting 2023
From left are Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Luis Aguilar with HASC and Bob Bradshaw with INEOS catching up at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting 2023.
Kimberly Haas with ExxonMobil provides a brief introduction as the new Board Director for the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) for the 2024-2025 term.
Rod Herrick with Covestro (left) honors Texas Chemistry Council President and CEO Hector Rivero with the 2023 East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Exceptional Partner Award.
From left are Natalia Bien and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Guy Hackwell with PEMEX and Sharon Hulgan with Dow at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting 2023.
From left are Gary Piana with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Kimberly Haas with ExxonMobil, Douglas Terrier, Ph.D. with NASA Johnson Space Center, Rod Herrick with Covestro, MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA, Sharon Hulgan with Dow, Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting 2023.
From left are Bob Bradshaw with INEOS and Gary Piana with Chevron Phillips Chemical accepting the 2023 East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Achievement Award from Rod Herrick with Covestro.