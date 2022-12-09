1 of 4
EHCMA annual meeting 2022
From left to right: Larry House of ENVISTA Chemical, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, and Gary Piana of Chevron Phillips Chemical welcome guests to the East Harris County Manufacturers Association Annual Meeting (EHCMA).
From left to right: Larry House of ENVISTA Chemical, Gary Piana of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Nathan Levin of Shell Chemical, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, MaryJane Mudd of East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), Peter Noto of C2C Technical Services, Toni Rosario, Jeremy Osterberger, and Brent Gaspard of BIC Alliance attend EHCMA’s Annual Meeting.
From left to right: Rusty Barnhill of Force Corp., Dani Grant of Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Edwin Brink of Apache Industrial Services, and Carla Thompson of Turner Industries visit at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting.
Thomas Brinkso, CEO and Publisher of BIC Alliance, conducts the invocation at the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Annual Meeting.