Economic Alliance July Women's Leadership Luncheon

1 of 6
Economic Alliance Women's Leadership Luncheon
Monica Baynaerts of Coastal Ice, panelist Laurie Liz Twardowski of Chevron Pasadena Refinery and Kyndle Hall of Chevron Pasadena Refinery connect at the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon on July 31, 2024.
2 of 6
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Davina Mitchael of Standard Constructors, Jordan Narramore of ScaffSource and Alyssa Hinte of BIC Alliance enjoy the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon on July 31, 2024.
3 of 6
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway and Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger catch up at the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon on July 31, 2024.
4 of 6
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Jordan Narramore of ScaffSource, Alyssa Hinte of BIC Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon on July 31, 2024.
5 of 6
Tifanie Steele of Chevron Pasadena Refinery, Kyle Singleton of Axis Industries and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance visit at the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon on July 31, 2024.
6 of 6
Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway, Cami Hysler of Health and Safety Council, and Tifanie Steele of Chevron Pasadena Refinery discuss Tifanie’s empowering presentation the Economic Alliance Women’s Leadership Luncheon.