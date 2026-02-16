Economic Alliance Annual Banquet 2026

BIC Attends Photos

Economic Alliance Annual Banquet 2026

Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries, Bryan Wooten with INVISTA and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the Economic Alliance Annual Banquet.

Becky Carlisle with Norrell, Marissa Myers with Heath and Safety Council, Jacey Ceguera with Norrell, Mike Myers with StreamTech Industrial and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the Economic Alliance Annual Banquet

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance snaps a photo with Andy Woods with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

Matt Asmus with Bendo Houston Pipe Benders joins Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance for a photo at the Economic Alliance Annual Banquet. 

Chris Ochoa with Republic Services, Amanda Jordan Baxter with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Jeremy Osterberger and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Jim Griffin with Dianal America network at the Economic Alliance Annual Banquet.

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance joins Dirk Perrin, Ruth Perrin, Sagan Greenville and Leandra Thede with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company for a photo at the Economic Alliance Annual Banquet.

