1 of 12
ECC Extra 2025
Cassidy Welch of BASF and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at ECC Extra 2025.
2 of 12
Annabell Degler of Sobis, Ben Miller of Handex, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network during ECC Extra 2025.
3 of 12
Brenden Lackey of MRC Global, Carlos Diaz Guerra of BASF, Cassidy Welch of BASF, David Templeton, Colby Plaia and Chris Sciambra all of Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at ECC Extra 2025.
4 of 12
Aaron Hale of Rogers-O’Brien Construction, Erin Hale, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Trevor Boyce of Dow visit at ECC Extra 2025.
5 of 12
Carolina Pelaez of BASF, Russell Hillenburg of Woven Metal Products, Heather Bennett of Woven Metal Products and Jeremy Osterberger connect at ECC Extra 2025.
6 of 12
Geoffrey Gray of Calibre Industrial Group, Jerold Sauter of nVent, Pete Dumont of Threecore and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy ECC Extra 20925.
7 of 12
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Megan Connally of Chaparral Industrial Services at ECC Extra 2025.
8 of 12
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Stevie Toups of Turner Industries and Erik Schmidt of BASF catch up at ECC Extra 2025.
9 of 12
Jon Ward of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Mark Grayson of ISO Services and Jeremy Osterberger connect at ECC Extra 2025.
10 of 12
Josh Cooper of Forgen, Clint Ardoin of PEMEX, Natalia Palacio of Schneider Electric, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Arnie Salinas of Arion network during ECC Extra 2025.
11 of 12
Brandon Mabile of Performance Contractors, Laura Haas of Chevron Phillips Chemical and Jeremy Osterberger at ECC Extra 2025.
12 of 12
Jennifer Kim of Fluor, Stevie Toups of Turner Industries, Dave Kafer of Dow and Jason Kraynek of Fluor discuss industrial contractor resource constraints, stakeholder resistance and unexpected market shifts during the ECC Extra Conference 2025.