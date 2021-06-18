BIC Boil 2021

1 of 34
Packed house for 2021.
2 of 34
The food line is open!
3 of 34
Good eats at the boil.
4 of 34
Kelly Case of ExxonMobil, Chris Swanson of HV Health & Safety and Darryl Ramsaywak of Arkema enjoy the event.
5 of 34
Kelly Case of Exxon, Chris Swanson of HV Health & Safety and Darryl Ramsaywak of Arkema enjoy the event.
6 of 34
Clifton Miller of Dirt Works Environmental is greeted by BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger.
7 of 34
Clifton Miller of Dirt Works Environmental is greeted by BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger.
8 of 34
BIC Magazine’s Tom Derrah, second from left, meets up with Jacob Gibbons of Shaw, left, Clay Scott of Hanson Professional Services and Conor Magill.
9 of 34
Veronica Gwyn of The Blast Bag Company is greeted by BIC Recruiting’s president Hazel Kassu.
10 of 34
11 of 34
Kenny Comeaux of Distribution International visits with Jason Godfrey of Drager during the BIC Boil.
12 of 34
Jeremy Osterberger and Perri Prevost, right, enjoy the event with Lewie Williams of United Rentals, center.
13 of 34
From left to right, Elliott Snell of Covestro, Tiffany Fitzwater of Axios Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
14 of 34
From left to right, Titous Anatole of Dow, Derrick Elledge of Power Storage Solutions, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
15 of 34
From left to right, Evan Mativi of OneSource EHS , Amanda Baxter of United Safety, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
16 of 34
From left to right, Kelly Case of ExxonMobil, Amanda Baxter of United Safety , Darryl Ramsaywak of Arkema, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
17 of 34
Rain for Rent’s Greg Vincent and Victor Cantu visit with Jennifer Randazzo and Jay Morales of Lubrizol at the BIC crawfish boil.
18 of 34
Cecilia Ryan, Sharlene Nelson, Delilah Rodriguez and Ryan Kunefke of BrandSafway prepare for the BIC Boil.
19 of 34
Jason Godfrey and Blake Hasty of Drager get ready for the BIC Boil.
20 of 34
Sandra Thornton and Sandra Stewart of TNT Crane and Rigging complete their booth set up.
21 of 34
Chris Baxter, Thomas Fink, Trey Dunbar and Pedro Bordieri of TopFlight are set to go for the BIC Boil.
22 of 34
Lamar Davis, Jacob Gramer, Mandy Klindworth, Jacob Tirado and Lee Molina of United Rentals prepare for the event.
23 of 34
The crowd grew as the evening went on.
24 of 34
El Cubano joining the event with great cigars.
25 of 34
BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger, far right, takes a minute to thank The Bridge Over Troubled Waters for their efforts the help those in need.
26 of 34
From left to right, Perri Provost of BIC Magazine, Greg Whitaker of BHI Energy, Carter Whitaker of Highpoint Insurance Group, Henk de Zwart of Flo-Bin Rentals and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
27 of 34
Luis Aguilar of Health and Safety Council, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine and Stephen Smith of Kinder Morgan enjoy the 13th Annual BIC Boil.
28 of 34
(L to R) LGH sponsors Jon Keese and Gary Riechers
29 of 34
Atec Steel sponsor Matt Morey
30 of 34
(L to R) Sentinel sponsors Ivan Winkler, Kris Wernecke and Joe Caldera
31 of 34
(L to R) Total Safety sponsors Ryan Adams, Misty Goodrum and Pat Larriviere
32 of 34
(L to R) Hancock Whitney sponsors Nate Ellis, Ian McKie and Jason Weighter
33 of 34
(L to R) Redguard sponsors Wade Denison and Chris Priddy
34 of 34
(L to R) US Ecology sponsors Christian Bonilla, Todd Taylor, Paul Foster, Tina Davis, Dianna Dick and Kenneth Sommers