BIC attends UCT show in Fort Worth, TX

Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition (UCT), is the meeting place for business-professionals involved in maintaining the underground utility pipe infrastructure.
Ladd Gould of Sunbelt Rentals, left, welcomes Jonathan Torres, center, and Eric Guzman of the City of Fort Worth to the Sunbelt Rentals booth during Underground Construction Technology 2020.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, discusses Industrial underground solutions with Andrew Costa, left, and Kyle Wroblewski of Aegion during Underground Construction Technology 2020.
John DiTullio of Park USA, right, discusses city water management solutions with Johnny Partain of the City of Dallas during Underground Construction Technology 2020.