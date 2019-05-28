BIC Attends AIHce 2019

BIC Magazine attended the American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition (AIHce) in Minneapolis, Minnesota and visited with Blackline Safety, ION Science, Industrial Scientific and others.
At AIHce, Terry Deeds, Natalie Wright and Duncan Johns represent ION Science PID sensor technology and handheld, personal and fixed PID detection instruments for fast, accurate detection of VOCs.
Julie Prex, Liz Keblusek, Lisa Mork Davis, Michelle Hammons, Justin McElhattan, Dave Wagner and Kevin Milne represent Industrial Scientific Corp. gas & vapor detection solutions at at AIHce.
At AIHce, Troy Holiman, Steven Gardner and Mark Ambrose describe the SAFER Systems platform that enables users to prepare, plan and respond to dangerous release events.
At AIHce, Colan Holmes, Treasa Turnbeaugh and Sheila Silva represent the Board of Certified Safety Professionals, a leader in accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental practitioners.
Jeff Hribar and Dennis Heckathorn display Blackline Safety’s G7 connected gas detectors
Catherine Brear and Taylor Duhe display DuPont’s wide range of protective apparel for first responders and industrial workers
Jerry Wirtz, Katie McMurdy, Pat Riley and Todd Gomez promote Bullard’s respiratory protection and other PPE at AIHce 19.
Todd Neff describes Tyndale’s managed FR clothing programs to BIC Alliance’s Mark Hertzog at AIHce 19.
Steve Lichtman, Scott Papak, Rob Senko, Dan Judd, and Luis Turcios display MSA’s Respiratory Protection, gas detection and other PPE at AIHce 19.
Jeremy Majors, Patti Dutton and Bryan Bates display Gas Clip’s gas & vapor detection solutions
Dave Angelico, CEO of AirSystems, describes to BIC’s Mark Hertzog the company’s breathing air and other safety solutions being shown at AIHce 19.