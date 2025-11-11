BIC Attends 2025 WJTA Conference & Expo

1 of 12
WaterJet Technology Association sponsors are listed for attendees to view.
Kristin Avery with BIC Alliance networks with Alexis Falcon and Hunter Verm with Health and Safety Council (HASC) at WaterJet Technology Association Conference & Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nik Joe with BIC Alliance is welcomed to the USA DeBusk booth by Frank Asprodites, Troy Guidry and Mike Bernard with USA DeBusk at WaterJet Technology Association Conference & Expo.
The Rain for Rent booth at WaterJet Technology Association Conference & Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.
StoneAge demonstrates their new products at WJTA Conference & Expo.
Jetstream participates in the live demonstration portion of the WJTA Conference & Expo.
Workers from Jetstream demonstrate their pressure washers at WaterJet Technology Association Conference & Expo.
Rain For Rent displays one of the water storage tanks at WJTA Conference & Expo.
Nik Joe with BIC Alliance welcomes Micheal Johnson with WJTA to the BIC Alliance booth.
Jesse Allen with Rain For Rent takes a picture with Nik Joe with BIC Alliance at WaterJet Technology Association Conference & Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Hammelmann demonstrates their high pressure hoses at the live demonstration portion of the WJTA Conference & Expo.